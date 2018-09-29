Elderly bicyclist dies after Coconut Grove hit-and-run

COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - An elderly man has died at the hospital, days after he was hit while riding his bicycle in Coconut Grove by a driver who, police said, fled the scene.

According to City of Miami Police, 85-year-old David Hertizig was cycling on his way to work when he was struck along Southwest 37th Avenue and Charles Terrace, just before 7:30 a.m., Monday.

The victim’s family said he was in his way to work at the time of the crash.

Hertizig was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition after suffering a broken shoulder, hip, ribs and pelvis, among other injuries.

Saturday afternoon, police confirmed Hertizig succumbed to his injuries.

The victim’s daughter, Amie Hertizig described her grandfather as an incredible person who helped raise his grandchildren. She added that he was chairman of the math department at the University of Miami and was also Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s prom date.

Police believe the motorist who struck Hertizig may have been driving a blue Jaguar.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

