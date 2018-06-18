Eastbound Sample Road closed in Coconut Creek due to crash

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A portion of Sample Road has been shut down in Coconut Creek due to a serious collision involving a Florida Department of Corrections truck and another vehicle.

Coconut Creek Police closed eastbound Sample Road at Northwest 42nd Avenue, near Lyons Road, just before 2 p.m. Monday.

According to the Margate-Coconut Creek Fire Department, a Department of Corrections employee’s legs became trapped between the truck and the other car in the crash.

That employee and the driver of the other car have both been transported to Broward Health North Medical Center. Their conditions are unknown.

It is recommended that motorists and pedestrians avoid the area while crews work to clear the scene.

Eastbound Sample Road to NW 42nd Avenue is currently closed due to a serious crash. We are on scene and investigating. Paramedics from Margate-Coconut Creek Fire Department are on scene as well. More details soon. pic.twitter.com/CGrL3ZJcty — Coconut Creek Police Department (@CreekFamilyPD) June 18, 2018

