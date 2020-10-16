Early voting set to start soon throughout South Florida

(WSVN) - It is almost time to voice your choice in South Florida, as early voting is set to start soon.

Dozens of early voting locations will be opening their doors in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties starting on Monday.

In Miami-Dade and Broward counties, they will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Nov. 1, while Monroe County’s stations will be closing their doors on Oct. 31.

Vote-by-mail ballots will also be accepted at these locations.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.