Duo steal motorcycle from Pembroke Pines home

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Home surveillance cameras captured the moment when two men stole a motorcycle from a Pembroke Pines home.

Video shows a blue pickup truck rolling into the driveway of a home near Southwest Fifth Street and 68th Boulevard, Feb. 1.

One man pried open the gate while a second left on an orange motorcycle.

If you have any information on this motorcycle theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

