Driver transported after UPS tractor-trailer crashes into Hialeah house

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a driver to the hospital after, officials said, a UPS tractor-trailer crashed into a house in Hialeah.

Hialeah Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along the 5000 block of East Seventh Avenue, at around 9:45 p.m., Friday.

7News cameras captured paramedics wheeling the driver of the truck into the back of an ambulance.

The driver was transported to Hialeah Hospital with minor injuries, fire officials said.

Investigators said the motorist drove off the road and barreled through a fence before striking the home.

Structural inspectors are at the scene of the crash to check the building’s integrity.

No one inside of the home was hurt in the crash.

