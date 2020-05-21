Driver taken to hospital after being found shot following car crash into NW Miami-Dade building

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The driver of a vehicle that crashed into a building in Northwest Miami-Dade had to be taken to the hospital after that person was found with a gunshot wound.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along the 11800 block of Northwest 12th Avenue at around 3:45 p.m., Thursday.

According to police, the vehicle ran into a nearby building, and the driver of the car was found with a gunshot wound.

A 7News source said the shooting happened at the intersection of Northwest 119th Street and 12th Avenue when the victim’s car and the gunman’s car were side-by-side. After the victim’s car hit the building, it then drove back onto 119th Street, where it came to stop.

Paramedics transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition. 7News has learned the victim was shot in the head and is currently undergoing surgery.

There were no other reported injuries, officials said.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the scene where a dark-colored Nissan with bullet holes near its taillights and several missing windows could be seen leaking fluid.

A man who lives near the scene said he was inside of his home when he heard a gunshot before a pause. He believes he heard about five more gunshots after that pause, and the shooting involved several cars.

Police have blocked off several roads in the area while they investigate the scene.

Motorists in the area are asked to seek alternate routes.

