Driver OK after box truck fire in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Firefighters extinguished a box truck fire in Miami.

City of Miami Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the single-vehicle fire near North Miami Avenue and 71st Street at around 5 a.m., Monday.

The driver behind the wheel of the vehicle told fire officials the engine compartment seemed to have caught fire. He was able to make his way out of the vehicle without sustaining any injuries.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where firefighters could be seen spraying foam on the charred box truck.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

