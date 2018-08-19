Driver killed in rollover crash on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was killed after he lost control of his car along Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale, causing him to be ejected as the vehicle overturned, officials said.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene of the crash just south of Northwest 19th Street, near the Oakland Park Boulevard exit, just after 6:30 a.m., Sunday.

According to investigators, the victim was heading southbound in a silver 2009 Infiniti sedan when he lost control of the car. The vehicle rotated as it crossed from the paved outside travel lanes to the west emergency shoulder, striking the metal guardrail face at a high rate of speed.

After that initial collision, officials said, the Infiniti got back on the highway and began overturning, causing the driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, to be ejected.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials have identified him as 54-year-old Jeffrey Malone.

Troopers shut down all lanes for hours while they investigated. The roadway has since reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

