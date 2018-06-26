Driver in viral video of man riding on car hood details what led to the incident

NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Drivers on Interstate 95 were greeted with an odd sight after a car was seen flying down the highway with a man on the hood.

A viral video of the incident was filmed by Twitter user @danimidah and has been shared a whopping 20,000 times, garnering over one million views.

The woman behind the wheel spoke exclusively with 7News to share her side of the story about what took place prior to the wild scene.

Patresha Isidore said it all started when her ex-boyfriend didn’t want her to leave their Lauderhill home to pick up her daughter, Sunday.

“I had to go get my child. I wasn’t going to deal with any foolishness,” she said.

That’s when Isidore said she took off, all with her ex-boyfriend clinging for dear life.

She filmed everything from inside the vehicle as the dangerous stunt unfolded on the southbound lanes of I-95.

Isidore said she had no choice but to hit the gas after feeling threatened.

“That guy is crazy,” she said. “He won’t leave me alone. We broke up about eight months ago.”

According to Isidore, they had a rocky relationship and she was actively trying to file a restraining order against him, despite the fact that they both still live together.

She attempted to get him off by stopping at Ives Dairy Road, but to no avail.

Eventually the ex-boyfriend did give up and got inside the vehicle and the two headed to Southwest 39th Street and 32nd Avenue, in West Park.

That’s where Isidore was placed in handcuffs and hauled off to jail. Her arrest was caught on surveillance video from a nearby home.

