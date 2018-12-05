Driver hospitalized after hitting tree off Turnpike near Cutler Bay

CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver traveling in the northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike in Cutler Bay ended up off road before crashing into a tree.

A silver car could be seen smashed and parts of the car was scattered in the grassy area off the Turnpike near Quail Roost Drive, Wednesday at around 2 p.m.

A 7News viewer sent in a picture that showed the vehicle almost twisted around the palm tree.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the driver became trapped inside vehicle, but officials managed to cut the roof off to get to the victim.

The driver was transported to Jackson Health South Trauma Center.

The driver was the only person injured.

As of 4 p.m., fire rescue and road rangers remain on scene.

This incident has closed two northbound lanes.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.