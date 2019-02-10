CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - A fiery wreck in Cutler Bay sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene to the crash near Southwest 221st Street and Old Cutler Road, at around 9 a.m., Saturday.

Officials said the driver slammed into a tree, causing the vehicle to burst into flames.

Cellphone video captured crews quickly putting out the blaze.

Paramedics transported the victim to Jackson South Medical Center as a trauma alert.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.