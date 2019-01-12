SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a driver to the hospital after he lost control of his pickup truck and slammed into a cellphone store in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash at the business located along the 8800 block of Southwest 40th Street, just after 5:30 a.m., Saturday.

Surveillance cameras captured the moment of impact, as the white, four-door truck went though some bushes before it careened into the store, causing extensive damage to the store and the contents inside.

Paramedics transported the driver to Kendall Regional Medical Center with traumatic injuries.

The truck was partially stuck inside the store. Glass littered the ground as it was removed from the hole in the wall and taken away.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

