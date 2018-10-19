Driver hospitalized after Brightline train hits pickup truck in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was rushed to the hospital after their vehicle was struck by a Brightline train in Dania Beach.
Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and fire rescue responded to the tracks at Dixie Highway and Phippin Waiters Road, just after 1 p.m., Friday.
Officials said the driver of a pickup truck was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.
It’s unclear why the vehicle was on the tracks.
