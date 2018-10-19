Driver hospitalized after Brightline train hits pickup truck in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was rushed to the hospital after their vehicle was struck by a Brightline train in Dania Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and fire rescue responded to the tracks at Dixie Highway and Phippin Waiters Road, just after 1 p.m., Friday.

#BSFR is operating on the scene of a traffic accident involving a @GoBrightline train and a pickup truck at Dixie Hwy and Phippin Waiters Rd in @DaniaBeachFL One patient sustained minor injuries. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/wobuXWQuvI — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) October 19, 2018

Officials said the driver of a pickup truck was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

It’s unclear why the vehicle was on the tracks.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.