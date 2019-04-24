Driver flees on foot after crashing into NE Miami-Dade home

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family is asking for the public’s help in locating a driver who fled after crashing into their Northeast Miami-Dade home.

Miami-Dade Police units responded to the scene along Northeast Sixth Avenue and 164th Terrace, just after 5 a.m., Wednesday.

Victim Abby Nunez said a white Mercedes had slammed into the side of his home, and just behind the wall inside the home was his 11-year-old daughter, Gerady Nunez.

“So we heard that noise, tremendous noise. I said, ‘What the hell? What’s going on? What happened?'” said Abby.

Abby said he then went outside to check what happened and spotted the driver, who fled the scene on foot and left the white Mercedes behind.

“So we were worried, confused, running behind,” he said.

However, the driver managed to get away.

At the time of the crash, Gerady said she was on her bed with her head positioned close to the impacted wall.

“I saw a car that crashed into my wall,” said Gerady, “and I was like, ‘Why is a car crashed into my wall? Did someone steal it or something?'”

The 11-year-old was checked out and cleared at an area hospital.

The family has since cleaned up the damage from the crash.

They hope the driver responsible will be caught.

If you have any information on the driver’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.