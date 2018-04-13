Driver dies after crashing into canal along Alligator Alley

WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - One person is dead after apparently driving their truck into a canal along Alligator Alley.

Florida Highway Patrol and Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue attempted to rescue the driver around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, in western Broward County near the Miccosukee Service Plaza. However, Fire Rescue eventually said the driver died inside the truck, and crews began focusing on recovering the driver’s body.

7Skyforce was overhead as crews worked the scene.

