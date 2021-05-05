Driver crashes Slingshot into parked car in Miami Beach, flees

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras captured a person driving a three-wheeled vehicle in Miami Beach before slamming into a parked car and fleeing the area.

The hit-and-run happened in the area of Collins Avenue and Ninth Street, at around 2 a.m., Tuesday.

“It’s a weapon. It has the ability to end someone’s life instantly,” Miami Beach Police spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez said.

Police said they are investigating the hit-and-run involving a Polaris Slingshot, a three-wheeled vehicle with a single rear tire. No injuries were reported due to the collision, but Rodriguez said the Tuesday morning hit-and-run could have been worse.

“Thankfully, that vehicle wasn’t occupied,” Rodriguez said. “Thankfully, there was no one crossing the street at that particular moment. Otherwise, you and I would be having a different conversation.”

The force of the collision sent car parts flying into the air as the Slingshot ran into the back of a silver sedan. The incident happened in front of a crowd, who rushed over to see what happened after hearing the sound of the crash.

Soon after the crash, the driver put the vehicle in reverse and peeled out of the area as onlookers responded to the aftermath.

Mitch Novick owns the nearby Sherbrooke Hotel, and his building’s surveillance cameras captured the hit-and-run. He has asked the city to change zoning laws to make his area less noisy and crime-ridden.

“This is what this neighborhood has become,” Novick said. “Well, hopefully, karma will catch up to that individual.”

Although Miami Beach lawmakers cannot forbid the three-wheeled vehicles from entering the city, in April, they banned any business in the city from renting out Slingshots during busy weekends.

“As we’ve been advised on the Slingshots, we love to do something to limit those there,” Miami Beach Commissioner David Richardson said.

Police said they have been unable to locate the person responsible for the hit-and-run.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

