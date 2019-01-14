Driver crashes into wall near Moe’s restaurant in Doral

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver crashed into a wall next to a Moe’s restaurant in Doral.

It happened around 3 p.m. Sunday in the area of Northwest 75th Street and 104th Avenue.

There were no reported injuries, and the restaurant was not directly affected.

Doral police are investigating the crash.

It remains unknown if the driver received a citation.

While the vehicle sustained some significant damage, the wall was just left scuffed up.

