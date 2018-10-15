Driver arrested in NW Miami-Dade hit-and-run that injured woman

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a driver in connection to a hit-and-run crash in Northwest Miami-Dade that left a woman fighting for her life.

Just after midnight on Tuesday, Miami-Dade Police confirmed they took 72-year-old Leon Morton into custody. He has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident with serious injury.

According to investigators, Morton was behind the wheel of a red pickup truck that was traveling northbound on Northwest 32nd Avenue when he struck a pedestrian near 47th Street, at around 7:10 p.m., Monday.

Surveillance video from a nearby business captured a late-1990s Toyota Tundra striking the woman just feet from the curb. The driver swerved around her while she lay on the road and sped away.

Police later identified the victim as 53-year-old Shaun Renee Floson.

An area resident who asked not to be identified or show her face on camera said she heard the crash.

“I heard the sound of tires screeching,” she said, “but when we looked out the window, we saw an ambulance pulling up … When we looked again, we saw them picking up a person off the sidewalk and putting them inside the ambulance.”

The area resident said witnesses rushed over to help.

“There were a lot of people around her. There were a lot of people in the area,” she said. “There were a lot of people who came down to render assistance to her.”

Paramedics transported Floson to Ryder Trauma Center. As of 11 p.m., she was listed in critical condition.

7News cameras captured crime scene investigators at the scene, as well as a rearview mirror on the sidewalk near the street.

Investigators were later able to locate the truck and apprehend Morton.

Police shut down Northwest 32nd Avenue for several hours while they investigated. It has since reopened to traffic.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.