Driver accused of killing 4 in DUI crash on I-95 arrested again

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida man recently released on bond after allegedly killing four people in a deadly crash on Interstate 95 has been placed back under arrest.

Forty-two-year-old Lionel Orrego had been out on bond since the fatal Aug. 31 crash and ordered to wear a bracelet that monitors his alcohol consumption while on house arrest.

Orrego pleaded not guilty to the DUI manslaughter charges at a court hearing on Monday.

“Today, we watch this, and tomorrow we forget,” said victim Meryl Diaz’s father. “No, because tomorrow it’s going to be another family, other fathers, other sons that are going to be crying and saying ‘Oh, sorry.'”

Police said Orrego was driving drunk on I-95 over the Labor Day weekend when he plowed into a group of good Samaritans who had stopped to help the victims of a motorcycle crash.

“I hope that everybody respects, equally as importantly, my client’s right to due process and the presumption of innocence because that’s why we’re here,” Orrego’s attorney Andrew Parks said. “That’s the only reason we’re truly here.”

