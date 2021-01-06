Drive-thru vaccination sites see long lines, confusion as seniors try to get inoculated

SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - Markham Park in Sunrise saw another day of long lines and confused South Florida seniors trying to get their dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Before the sun rose on Wednesday morning, Karen Zaslow made her way to wait in line at the vaccine distribution site.

“My appointment is at 3 o’clock in the afternoon,” she said.

Zaslow’s husband had an appointment at a county vaccination site in Lauderhill on Tuesday but wasn’t able to get his dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“He got there at 1 o’clock, and he waited in line for two hours, and when he got to the front they said, ‘We’re out of vaccines,'” Zaslow said.

The Department of Health in Broward County acknowledged Tuesday’s issues.

Due to a scheduling glitch, more appointments were given than could be served in a day. To reduce long lines and unnecessary waiting, at some sites today we stopped taking new clients earlier than planned. Anyone who had an appointment and wasn’t served will be rescheduled. — FLHealthBroward (@FLHealthBroward) January 5, 2021

“This is not an airline — this is life and death,” said Zaslow.

According to the Department of Health in Broward County, over 2,800 individuals 65 and older were inoculated on Tuesday.

While people like Zaslow and her husband are taking steps to protect themselves, many others are doing the opposite.

Images and cellphone videos show several people packing bars across Broward, leading Mayor Steve Geller to call on residents to do more to help curb the spread of COVID-19 in South Florida.

“If you look at the pictures, you will see that despite our urgent requests, people are still partying like it’s 2019,” Geller said. “It’s not, and I will repeat the same request that I have been making: Please wear your masks and social distance.”

As the vaccine rollout continues, those who signed up to get it feel grateful afterward.

“I’m well over 65, and I have a health problem, I have a heart situation, so it was just the smart thing to do,” said Warren Lincoln.

If you received a text message or voicemail from #DOH-Broward changing your COVID-19 #vaccine appointment, please go to the new location on the new date at your original appointment time. You will not need a confirmation email. — FLHealthBroward (@FLHealthBroward) January 6, 2021

Those who have received a text or voicemail from the FDOH of Broward changing their COVID-19 vaccination appointment are being told to go to the new location on the new date at their original appointment time.

