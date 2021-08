MIAMI (WSVN) - A drive-thru food distribution will be held in Miami on Saturday.

Farmshare and Alpha & Omega Church will host the free event at 7800 SW 56th St.

The distribution starts at 9 a.m. and bags will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis.

One bag will be given per vehicle.

For additional information call 305-273-1263.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.