Drake donates to Miami Beach Senior High basketball team

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Lately, hip-hop star Drake has not only spent time in Miami shooting a music video. He’s decided to pay it forward.

Drake donated shoes and gear to Miami Beach Senior High School’s basketball team, Wednesday.

He also received a ride through South Pointe Park thanks to Miami Beach Parks and Recreation.

This act of kindness continues his generous streak and comes after a $50,000 donation to the Lotus House women’s shelter.

Drake has spent time in South Florida due to a music video shoot for his new single, “God’s Plan.”

