Hip-hop star Drake surprises Miami women’s shelter with $50,000 donation

MIAMI (WSVN) - Hip-hop star Drake has been making a slew of appearances in South Florida, and seems to be donating thousands of dollars at every stop he makes.

Just a day after surprising students at both Miami Senior High and the University of Miami, Drake visited the Lotus House women’s shelter in Miami, bringing lots of smiles to residents at the facility.

But he didn’t arrive empty-handed. The superstar singer also brought gifts for residents, as well as an oversized check showing a $50,000 donation to the non-profit.

“Thank you Drake for the amazing surprise,” the shelter wrote on its Facebook page. “We are so thankful for your generosity.”

The latest donation comes on the heels of the $25,000 he donated to Miami Senior High, and the $50,000 scholarship he awarded to UM student Destiny James. Later that same day, bystanders said he paid for the groceries of dozens of shoppers at a Miami Beach supermarket.

