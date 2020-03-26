Dozens wait in line at Farm Share drive-thru food drive in North Miami-Dade

NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several South Florida residents who are in need during the coronavirus pandemic are able to get food for their families at a Farm Share drive-thru distribution site in North Miami-Dade.

Those who drove up to the east lot of the Golden Glades Park and Ride, located at 16000 St Rd., woke up early on Thursday morning to get their spot in line.

7News cameras captured a long line of vehicles waiting at the site hours before distribution begins at 10 a.m.

The food distribution comes at a much needed time, as the Associated Press reports nearly 3.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Police on scene have already turned away vehicles that will not be able to get access into the full lot. Those who do not arrive in a vehicle will also be turned away.

Mary Cooper spoke to 7News and said she has been waiting in line since 6 a.m.

“I got up early to come out because I thought this would be a safer place to pick up food, and I know Farm Share has food for everyone,” said Cooper. “I have an 89-year-old mom at home and I didn’t want to go out to the stores and then come back, you know? I didn’t want to take a chance and take nothing back and forth in the house to her. Also, I have college kids at home and they eat a lot.”

Cooper also said she can’t find any groceries she needs at the stores as people continue to panic buy.

“There’s no food — no milk, no meat products. Every time you go there it’s a waste of time,” she said.

Farm Share will be handing out groceries until 1 p.m.

Organizers ask recipients to make sure the trunk of their vehicle is cleaned out so the process of putting the bags inside is swift.

