MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Inclement weather has led to dozens of flight delays and cancellations at South Florida airports.

7News cameras captured travelers standing in line at a Miami International Airport terminal, late Friday night, as hundreds of passengers attempt to figure out when their next flight is going to be.

A spokesperson for MIA confirmed 13 arriving flights and 20 departing flights have been canceled.

The airport also reported 24 delayed departure due to weather.

The website for Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday night reported 14 canceled arriving flights and 21 canceled departing flights, as well 23 delayed arrivals and 31 delayed departures.

Street flood advisories were issued for parts of Miami-Dade and Broward counties, Friday afternoon.

Friday evening, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for a portion of Southwest Florida east of Naples.

Officials advise travelers to check with their airlines before heading to the airport.

