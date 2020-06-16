Dozens hold memorial in downtown Miami for young Tallahassee activist found dead

MIAMI (WSVN) - A memorial was held in downtown Miami for a young activist found dead in Tallahassee.

Dozens gathered Tuesday at the Torch of Friendship to remember 19-year-old activist Oluwatoyin Salau, who had been actively involved in Black Lives Matter.

Salau had taken part in several demonstrations in the Tallahassee area after the death of the George Floyd.

She went missing 10 days ago.

Salu’s body was found along with the remains of a 75-year-old woman over the weekend.

Police said they have a man in custody in connection with her death.

