Dozens gather for royal wedding watch party at The Pub in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The celebration of the royal wedding made its way across the pond as dozens attended a watch party in Pembroke Pines, Saturday morning.

Doors opened at 6 a.m. at The Pub, located on 237 SW 145th Terrace, where dozens gathered to watch the royal wedding of Duke Harry and Duchess Meghan of Sussex.

Not even the rain could stop attendees from forming a line outside the venue.

The Pub’s general manager, Angelo Gallo, said the phones have been ringing nonstop as people called to ask about the watch party.

“People calling all week. People asking about reservations, people asked what time we open, can they come earlier. It was a great response,” said Gallo.

The general manager said he believed about 100 people attended the screening.

A few of the attendees said the royal wedding is a special event because it’s a mesh of the two cultures.

“We believe this day is the joining of the U.K. and the U.S.A., so we are all up for that,” said attendee Miranda Cutler.

For some, the screening was a chance to witness history.

“It’s a piece of history that we get to be a part of where Americans actually really get to celebrate ’cause we’ll be halfway a part of the monarchy,” said attendee Mercedes Bryant. “And who doesn’t love Prince Harry? He’s my favorite royal and I’m just so excited to see his growth and now becoming one with his wife. It’s amazing.”

For other patrons, like Andrew Roberts, the screening was a chance to have a good time.

“It’s a good time. It’s a good excuse to have a beer as well,” said Roberts.

No matter what reasons attendees had for coming out to attend the royal wedding watch party, the good vibes were definitely all around.

“It’s been a beautiful experience. Everybody is dressed. Everybody looks amazing, said attendee Raynel Kinchen. “We really just want to come out and pretend we’re there for a little bit and enjoy that vibe.”

