DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of residents were displaced after, officials said, a fire broke out at a Century Village apartment building in Deerfield Beach, Saturday afternoon.

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, the blaze sparked on a first floor unit of the building located near Powerline Road and Southwest 10th Street, shortly before 2 p.m.

The resident said the fire was caused by a scented candle she had lit in her patio. Officials said she tried to put it out using a bucket of water but was overtaken by the heavy smoke.

More than 40 firefighters worked for nearly an hour to extinguish the flames.

The resident of the unit where the fire started suffered a minor hand injury. No other injuries were reported.

Officials said the damage was contained to her unit, which was declared a total loss, as well as minor smoke damage to an adjacent apartment.

The fire left the resident homeless and about 80 other families temporarily displaced.

