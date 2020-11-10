Doral Police officer pulls over to save turtle in Southwest Ranches

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - An officer in Southwest Ranches made a selfless decision for an animal emergency.

A 7News viewer captured the act of kindness on camera as he was driving near Griffin Road and Southwest 198th Avenue on Tuesday when he saw an officer pull over to save a turtle trapped on a street.

“It was a good feeling,” Tariq Mohamed said. “The cops, they not only protect and serve the community, but also protect and serve the animals, as well, and it was great to see that.”

Doral Police Sgt. Patricia Vazquez spotted the turtle in the middle of the street while on her way to work.

“I think it’s everybody’s responsibility to do something right and to give that chance to any living thing to live,” Vazquez said.

She said it’s not her first time stopping to help animals, and she hopes her actions will inspire others.

