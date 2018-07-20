Doral Police motorman recovering after motorcycle crash

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A Doral Police motorman continues to recover at the hospital, one day after he sustained head injuries in a motorcycle crash.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along Northwest and 112th Avenue, near 97th Street in Doral, at around 4:30 p.m., Friday.

7Skyforce HD hovered above the overturned department-issued motorcycle near a sidewalk as police investigated. The vehicle’s shattered windshield and the officer’s clothes could be seen scattered across the pavement several feet from the spot where he came to rest. Skid marks could be seen next to the sidewalk.

Officials said the officer, later identified as Mauricio Oliveira, somehow veered off the road, hit a tree and skidded back onto the pavement, dropping his department-issue bike.

Paramedics treated the victim at the scene before taking him to a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue helicopter that had landed several blocks away.

Just after 5:15 p.m., 7News cameras captured rescue crews wheeling the officer into the hospital.

Shortly after, cameras captured police officers from at least five different agencies walking into the hospital to show their support for Olivera.

Doral Police said he is listed in stable condition. Friday night, Doral Police Chief Hernan Organvidez said the officer sustained head injuries and is undergoing a CT scan.

This afternoon a 10 yr. veteran of the DPD Motor Squad was involved in a Motorcycle crash at NW 90 Street & 112 Ave. We are pleased to say our officer is in stable condition with minor injuries. The DPD would like to extend our sincerest thanks to everyone for their concern. — Doral Police Dept. (@DoralPolice) July 21, 2018

“It’s a very trying moment, because any of us could be involved, any officer,” said Organvidez.

Cameras later captured Olivera’s loved ones walking to JMH.

“Thank God the family responded to the hospital. They’re with him now; he’s conscious,” said Organvidez.

The cause of the crash remains unclear, but slick roads due to rainy weather may have played a factor. A second officer who was riding a motorcycle alongside the victim was not hurt.

Police have shut down Northwest 112th Avenue from 90th to 105th streets for several hours, as police worked into the evening trying to determine what led to the crash. The roadway was reopened to traffic just after 7:30 p.m.

The mangled motorcycle was later towed from the scene. Officials said no other vehicles were involved.

7News cameras later captured the tree that was damaged during the crash.

Organvidez said Olivera is a 10-year-veteran with the force and was on duty at the time of the crash. The police chief added he is honored by his colleagues’ outpouring of support.

“We’re all brothers in blue. We’re a family, and everyone is here to support us in these hard times,” he said.

