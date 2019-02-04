Dog recovering after being used as bait for dog fighting

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog is now recovering in a North Miami animal hospital after being used as a bait dog for dog fighting.

The dog was horribly mutilated.

His skin torn from his face.

Bones and teeth were exposed.

Maria Gaspari is with Bullies-N-Beyond, the group fighting to give this canine another chance.

“I thought that I’ve seen everything, but no, this is the worst that I’ve seen,” Gaspari said.

He was found last week in Northeast Miami-Dade in the area of Northeast 200th Street and 15th Avenue, then spent five days in the shelter, where he was given the name Noah.

Noah is at Biscayne Animal Hospital in North Miami, where Dr. Spencer Goldstein will try to save him.

“This is one of the worst cases I’ve ever seen,” Goldstein said. “This dog has a third of his face taken off.”

His injuries and old injuries are consistent with dog fighting. Noah was likely used to train dogs to kill, and he was the bait.

“They found teeth in the wounds, which probably came from other dogs, and he had a bunch of other scars, which probably indicate he was a bait dog,” Goldstein said.

Bullies-N-Beyond made the same assessment after seeing how small and gentle Noah was.

“That’s why they used this dog as bait because they’re not going to fight back,” Gaspari said.

But the hope is he will fight to recover and become a survivor that can educate the public on the ugly, vicious truth about dog fighting.

“We need to educate our community,” Gaspari said. “These dogs don’t have a voice. They don’t have a voice, so we need to be their voice.”

You can be their voice too, if you see something, say something. Please, report dog fighting.

If you would like to donate to help Noah, call Biscayne Animal Hospital at 305-891-4323.

