DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man said he is thankful for heartfelt help from the staff at Broward Health.

Doctors at Broward Health North reunited with 41-year-old patient James Miller as the medical center celebrated its interventional cardiology program’s 10th anniversary, Friday.

The team saved Miller’s life five weeks ago after he suffered a heart attack while exercising.

“It was really a blessing to be with such a good staff and doctors and nurses and everybody who just made me feel calm, that I was gonna be OK,” Miller said. “I had no idea that at my age I could have a heart attack.”

Miller suffered 80% blockage of one artery and 100% blockage of another.

His recovery is going so well, he was able to play golf again last week for the first time since his heart attack.

