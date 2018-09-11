Diver found after going missing off Lauderdale-by-the-Sea

LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, FLA. (WSVN) - A diver who went missing off Lauderdale-by-the-Sea has been safely located, officials said.

7Skyforce HD hovered above the scene in the vicinity of the Anglins Fishing Pier, Tuesday afternoon.

Crews from several agencies were seen searching the waters for the diver.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said the diver, whom they described as a man in his 50s, had been last seen at around 12:30 p.m.

Just after 3 p.m., officials confirmed the diver made it back to shore safely.

