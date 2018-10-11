Disney to launch solar panel farm capable of powering 2 parks

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WSVN) — Walt Disney World is becoming more environmentally friendly.

The Central Florida resort is set to launch a 270-acre, 50-megawatt solar facility by the end if the year. According to Disney, the farm would reduce greenhouse gas emissions by over 57,000 tons a year. The company says that equates to removing 9,300 vehicles from the road.

Disney said the farm is one of numerous efforts they’ve started to keep its 2020 goal to bring down net greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent, compared to 2012.

The farm will generate enough energy to power two of their four theme parks.

However, according to the New York Times, the power will not actually go into the park but instead will go into the local power grid.

This comes two years after the launch of another facility: a 5-megawatt solar farm, comprised of 48,000 panels in the shape of a not-so-hidden Mickey near Epcot. That project was developed in conjunction with Duke Energy and Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District.

Disney said at the sun’s peak hours, the two facilities will generate enough power to provide up to 25 percent of the power needed across the Walt Disney World Resort.

