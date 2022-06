MIAMI (WSVN) - Disney made a home in Miami.

One of its ships, the Disney Dream, parked at Port Miami, Tuesday morning.

It will use that dock until it moves again to Europe, next year.

Later this month, the company is preparing to welcome its newest ship, the Disney Wish, which will dock at Port Canaveral in Central Florida.

