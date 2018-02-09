Detectives searching for murder suspect possibly in Hialeah area

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a subject wanted in connection with a homicide who may be in the Hialeah area.

Police describe the subject as a white male in his early to mid-20s with dark hair, short goatee-style facial hair and an average build.

He was last seen on security video wearing a black short-sleeve button down shirt, loose fitting blue jeans and black shoes.

Police said the subject may be armed and is considered extremely dangerous, due to the nature of the homicide, which happened in Cocoa.

Police received a 911 call, just after 11 a.m., Wednesday, with a report of a body found in a room at the Dixie Motel, located in the 300 block of Forrest Avenue.

Detectives determined the male victim’s death to be a homicide.

The victim was later identified as 65-year-old Terry Scott Hilliard from Ocala.

According to police, Hilliard’s vehicle was later found in Hialeah, dumped behind a Citgo gas station in a plaza, located near the Florida Turnpike and North Okeechobee Road.

The investigation has revealed that Hilliard arrived at the motel around 5 p.m., Tuesday, and he was accompanied by the younger male.

Detectives are currently working with the victim’s family and officials to identify the subject and gather evidence in this ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Central Florida CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and can be eligible for cash rewards of up to $5,000 in this case.

