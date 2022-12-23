MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Over 2,000 flight cancellations have led to flight frustrations at airports across the country days before Christmas, but despite several delayed and canceled flights, travelers flying out of South Florida have reported no major issues.

7News spoke with Richard Chen as he waited in the Transportation Security Administration line before boarding his flight out of Miami International Airport, Thursday.

“I’ve got to get back. I want to see my family for Christmas,” he said.

The frigid temperatures in parts of the country have left travelers at MIA feeling uncertain about their flights.

Chen said he’s flying back to Philadelphia, where they’re expecting one of the coldest Christmases in decades.

“I’m not excited for that storm,” he said.

In the end, Chen’s flight was delayed about 40 minutes. Besides that, he said, things have gone smoothly.

It was a similar story for other passengers who spoke with 7News.

“So far, all my flights have been on time,” said traveler Gabriela Cartagena.

According to the flight tracking website FlightAware.com, about 2,400 flights have been cancelled because of the winter storm.

As of late Thursday night, however, MIA reported only seven canceled flights and 79 delays .

Meanwhile, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport reported 15 cancellations and 65 delays.

Nevertheless, most travelers flying out of South Florida said they feel lucky to have left before the storm and subsequent cancellations.

“I think I booked the flight just in time,” said traveler Lauren Habig.

Airport and airline officials advise travelers to monitor their flight status before heading to the airport.

