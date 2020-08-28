DeSantis touts state’s positive progress handling COVID-19 during South Florida visit

Related Restaurants and organizations offering free food

MIAMI (WSVN) - Florida’s governor has touted the positive progress that has been made in containing the coronavirus pandemic during a stop in South Florida, but he and other local leaders have advised the public to continue adhering to the guidelines.

Gov. Ron DeSantis held a roundtable discussion at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday, where he gave an update on the state’s virus response.

“I mean, we’ve had really strong durable declines in almost every indicator,” he said. “The number of COVID positive patients who are hospitalized in the ICU [Intensive Care Unit] is down 49% from the July peak. The number of COVID positive patients just hospitalized generally is down 54% from the peak. In Broward, the number of COVID positive patients hospitalized is down 57% from the July peak. In Miami-Dade, COVID positive hospitalizations are down 60%.”

The Florida Department of Health reported that the state topped 615,000 total COVID-19 cases on Friday, with 3,800 new infections statewide. As many as 661 cases were reported in Miami-Dade, 366 were reported in Broward and 10 cases were reported in Monroe.

With indoor dining returning to Miami-Dade on Monday, officials across South Florida are looking at rules for restaurants and other businesses.

“Feeling a little less pressure as we move forward,” Broward County Mayor Dale Holness said.

Holness said the county is looking at enforcing fines for those caught not wearing a mask in some cases.

“It’s our number one complaint: people not wearing facial coverings in restaurants, and sometimes, it’s the employees,” he said.

Since the positivity rate keeps going down, Broward officials said they will consider relaxing some restrictions like closing beaches at sunset, but they won’t make any decisions until after Labor Day Weekend.

“We’ve got to see the trend continue to stay in place for a while before we do that,” Holness said. “Now, we’re hearing warnings that there could be a resurgence in September or October, and we want to make sure that we are in the best place if that were to occur, so we don’t see what we saw when we just reopened.”

Due to an increase in COVID-19 in the University of Miami community, the university has announced that students will not be allowed at the first two football games and alcohol will not be served.

