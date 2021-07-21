ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WSVN) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis discussed the possibility of turning the tide in Tampa Bay.

The city is currently facing a large amount of dead fish washing up along its shores.

On Wednesday, DeSantis expressed how red tides are typical in the area.

He also said he has confidence in the clean-up progress that has been made.

“I was pleased to hear from everyone that was on the boat with me today that the bay looks a lot better than it did last week,” DeSantis said. “I think a lot of the reason for that was that everyone was on board to mitigate, and we’ll put a lot of funding toward it and will continue to do more.”

The governor added that a state of emergency is not needed due to the number of resources the local and state governments have to offer.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.