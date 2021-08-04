MIAMI (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is speaking with South Florida hospital executives as the state sees another record-shattering surge of hospitalization rates.

The governor’s virtual meeting on Wednesday comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports the Delta variant is accounting for about 93% of COVID-19 cases in the U.S.

DeSantis led the virtual roundtable discussion with Florida hospital CEOs.

“Every single hospital system is saying the same thing, that that population that did do that who is especially vulnerable to COVID is benefitting from protection,” he said.

According to the Health and Human Services Department, the US has 58,718 COVID hospitalizations while Florida alone has 12,408.

Of the 12,408, nearly 2,500 are in the ICU.

“If you get sick, go see someone in the first seven days,” said Jackson Health System CEO Carlos Migoya. “Monitor your oxygenation rate. There are machines nowadays you put on your finger and you know if your number is down below 94%, that’s a problem.”

At the White House on Tuesday, President Joe Biden called on the governors of Florida and Texas to “get out of the way” of vaccine rules.

“Florida and Texas account for one-third of all new COVID-19 cases in the entire country,” he said. “I believe the results of their decisions are not good for their constituents.”

Biden called on the governors to, at the very least, allow businesses to decided how to proceed with things like vaccination passports, which DeSantis has banned.

“I say to these governors: Please help. If you’re not going to help, at least get out of the way of people trying to do the right thing,” said Biden.

Effective Aug. 9, Memorial Healthcare System will suspend elective procedures in an effort to save crucial resources for COVID-19 patients.

At Jackson Memorial Hospital, there are 278 COVID-19 positive patients. Of those patients, 90% are not vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.