MIAMI (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced an infrastructure investment for South Florida.

“We’re happy to be awarding over $80 million for various infrastructure projects in South Florida that’ll make a real difference for the folks who live here,” said DeSantis.

Almost $40 million went to the City of Miami for storm water infrastructure.

Of that amount, nearly $20 million went to Southwest Wynwood, and over $18 million went to East Little Havana.

Broward County also received over $16 million to update the storm water drainage systems, and Hallandale Beach itself got nearly $15 million to modernize their sewer system.

The governor also awarded $7 million to Opa-Locka, and more than $3 million to North Lauderdale.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox