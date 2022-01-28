MIAMI (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced an infrastructure investment for South Florida.

“We’re happy to be awarding over $80 million for various infrastructure projects in South Florida that’ll make a real difference for the folks who live here,” said DeSantis.

Almost $40 million went to the City of Miami for storm water infrastructure.

Of that amount, nearly $20 million went to Southwest Wynwood, and over $18 million went to East Little Havana.

Broward County also received over $16 million to update the storm water drainage systems, and Hallandale Beach itself got nearly $15 million to modernize their sewer system.

The governor also awarded $7 million to Opa-Locka, and more than $3 million to North Lauderdale.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.