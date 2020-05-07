Deputies search for teen suspect in Islamorada fatal stabbing

ISLAMORADA, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are searching for a 17-year-old suspected of being involved in a fatal stabbing in Islamorada.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office officials tweeted out a picture of Daniel Weisberger on Thursday morning.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Daniel Weisberger, who is a suspect in a fatal stabbing that occurred near Mile Marker 87.2. Anyone with information about this suspect’s location should call 911. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. pic.twitter.com/LzoBTIGjGr — Florida Keys Sheriff (@mcsonews) May 7, 2020

Department officials said the teen is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on Weisberger’s whereabouts, call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 346-8477.

