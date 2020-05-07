Deputies search for teen suspect in Islamorada fatal stabbing

ISLAMORADA, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are searching for a 17-year-old suspected of being involved in a fatal stabbing in Islamorada.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office officials tweeted out a picture of Daniel Weisberger on Thursday morning.
Department officials said the teen is considered to be armed and dangerous.
If you have any information on Weisberger’s whereabouts, call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 346-8477.
Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.