Deputies investigate after teen shoots herself in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenage girl has been airlifted to the hospital after shooting herself in Deerfield Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene along the 800 block of Southeast Second Place at around 2 p.m., Tuesday.

A victim between the ages of 13 to 15 was airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center in unknown condition.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the active scene as rescue crews transported the victim onto the Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue helicopter.

BSO officials said it remains unclear if it was a suicide attempt or an accidental shooting.

