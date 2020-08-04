Deputies: Florida man buys $140,000 Porsche with check printed from home computer

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida man is facing charges after he was accused of using a fake check to buy a luxury car and trying to buy expensive watches.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 42-year-old Casey William Kelley.

Investigators say Kelley bought a Porsche 911 Turbo from a dealership in Destin using a fake check written for $139,203.05 on July 27. The vehicle was later reported stolen to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives said the next day, Kelley presented a check for $61,521 to a jeweler in Miramar Beach when he tried to buy three Rolex watches. However, the jeweler kept the watches until they could determine if the check would cash.

Ultimately, the jeweler reported that the check was fake.

Deputies said upon Kelley’s arrest, he told them he printed out the cashier’s checks from his home computer and didn’t get the cashier’s check from his bank.

Kelley now faces charges of grand theft and uttering a false banknote.

