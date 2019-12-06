Deputies arrest teen accused of making bomb threat to 2 Lauderdale Lakes schools

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies have arrested a 14-year-old girl after she allegedly made bomb threats to two Lauderdale Lakes schools.

Lauderdale Lakes Middle School, along the 3900 block of Northwest 30th Avenue, and Oriole Elementary School, along the 3800 block of Northwest 39th Street, were both evacuated because of a bomb threat at around 9 a.m., Thursday.

The threats were determined to be unfounded, deputies said.

As detectives investigated while working with the Real Time Crime Center, investigators identified the caller as a student at nearby Boyd Anderson High School.

Investigators said the 14-year-old, whose name has not been released, confirmed that she contacted the schools and made the false threats.

The teenager was arrested later that evening and transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center. She has since been released to her parent.

She faces two counts of falsely reporting a bomb threat.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.