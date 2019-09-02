Delray Beach residents stay indoors as stormy weather hits shore

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – Delray Beach appeared to be a ghost town on Monday morning as residents started to receive stormy weather.

As Hurricane Dorian approaches, the storm surge and waves are expected to progress throughout the afternoon and into the night.

Hotels along the coast have prepared for the hurricane and have brought in their outside furniture and fixtures.

Police officers have blocked off the bridges across Atlantic Avenue to everyone except residents, but the hotels and those who live in the area have been told to evacuate the area.

Palm Beach International Airport closed earlier Monday morning and will remain closed until further notice.

Some residents in the area recall the uncertainty of Hurricane Andrew’s path as Dorian approaches and said they are prepared for whatever it brings.

Wind gusts are expected to be anywhere between 20 miles per hour to about 50 miles per hour.

