Deerfield Beach substitute teacher arrested, accused of molesting child

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office has arrested a substitute teacher after he was accused of indecently touching a 7-year-old student.

Deputies arrested 24-year-old Juan Emmanuel Manns Thursday after he allegedly approached a boy in aftercare at Quiet Waters Elementary and told him to sit on his lap, the day before.

The victim told BSO detectives that upon sitting on his lap, he felt “something” poking his buttocks.

The substitute teacher has been working at the school for a year and also helped out in the aftercare program.

Manns faces one count of lewd and lascivious conduct.

Investigators say they believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact SVU Det. LaTanya Phillips at (954) 321-4218. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Broward Crime Stoppers by calling 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.