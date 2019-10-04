Debris from fallen tree causes traffic delays in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Debris from a fallen tree is causing traffic delays in Davie.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the scene where crews could be seen cutting the fallen tree branches using a chainsaw.

Aerial footage showed one lane of Southwest 142nd Avenue getting by, near the 3700 block, just before 4 p.m., Friday.

Davie Police said the large tree had been blocking all lanes of the two-lane road, earlier.

PLEASE AVOID THE AREA OF 3700 SW 142ND AVE DUE TO A LARGE TREE BLOCKING ALL LANES OF TRAFFIC ON 142ND AVE — Davie Police Dept. (@DaviePolice) October 4, 2019

