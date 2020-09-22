Davie Police search for crook who snatched purse from victim on bus

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a crook who snatched a purse from a victim on a bus in Davie.

Davie Police released surveillance video of the incident that occurred on Sept. 8.

In the video, the subject could be seen grabbing the victim’s purse, running away and getting off the bus as the doors opened.

If you have any information on this purse snatching, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending