Davie Police search for crook who snatched purse from victim on bus

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a crook who snatched a purse from a victim on a bus in Davie.

Davie Police released surveillance video of the incident that occurred on Sept. 8.

#NEEDTOID: #DaviePD is looking to identify this subject in this video. On Tuesday, September 8th. The subject grabbed the victim’s purse & ran away as the bus doors opened. If you have any information that could help identify the suspect, please call Davie Police at 954-693-8200. pic.twitter.com/BmLicvTZiZ — Davie Police Dept. (@DaviePolice) September 22, 2020

In the video, the subject could be seen grabbing the victim’s purse, running away and getting off the bus as the doors opened.

If you have any information on this purse snatching, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

