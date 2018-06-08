Davie officers search for woman after witness says gator may have dragged her into lake

DAVIE, Fla. (AP/WSVN) — Police in Davie are searching for a woman after a witness said an alligator dragged her into a lake.

Officers are searching for her in the Silver Lakes Rotary Nature Park, at 5695 S.W. 52nd Ave. Davie Police said the witness told them the woman was walking her dogs before she was grabbed by the alligator.

The witness told police that she did not actually see the woman being dragged into the lake. But when she looked back, the woman was gone and the dogs were still there, one of which had a fresh wound. Police therefore are operating under the theory that the woman was grabbed by a gator.

In a Sun Sentinel report, Davie Police Maj. Dale Engle said the woman’s dogs would not leave the pond as divers searched for her Friday morning. Engle said one of the dogs also was bitten by the alligator.

The dogs are now in custody of animal control.

Trappers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are also on the scene assisting in the search.

